Vicki Darlene D’Vill, 60, of Cookeville, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ernest and Pauline Long Foster, and Lecil and Geneva Turner Smith.

She is survived by her parents, Charles and Charlene Foster Smith; son, Mitchell Shelton; siblings, Lanny (Tracy) Smith and Heather Smith; and four nephews, Derrick, Patrick (Heather), Nicholas and Jeffrey Smith.

Graveside services were held Saturday, October 3 at Condra Cemetery with Bro. Freddie Clayton officiating.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.