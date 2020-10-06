Elizabeth Ann Wheeler, 90, of Dunlap, Tennessee went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 30, 2020.

Ann was born October 2, 1929 in Chattanooga to the late Carroll and Marguerite Jones. She was a 1947 graduate of Notre Dame High School and then attended the University of Chattanooga where she met her beloved husband of over 70 years, Wade H. Wheeler. They were married December 29, 1949 in Chattanooga.

Ann was an accomplished artist, gardener, seamstress and mother of 11 children. She is a longtime member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Chattanooga. Later in life, she attended Shepherd of the Valley Catholic Church in Dunlap, where she was a founding member.

Ann was preceded in death by her children infant son, Mark, Mary Ann and David Wheeler; brothers, Ellis, Jr. and Robert Goodloe; and beloved grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Burton Jones.

Left to cherish her memory are husband, Wade Wheeler, Sr., of Dunlap; children Carroll (Ed) Aguirre of Medford, Oregon, Wade H., Jr., of Dunlap, Burton J. (Valerie), of Dunlap, Kevin J. (Susie), of Chattanooga, Brian R. (Debbie), of Tullahoma, Christopher T. (Jean), of Talking Rock, Georgia, Marguerite K., of Chattanooga and Jane (Jerry) Mauldin, of Dunlap. Ann’s legacy extends 5 generations, including over 40 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Carroll J. Shipley, of Chattanooga and a host of nieces and nephews and friends.

A private funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Fr. Mike Creason officiating and interment to follow at Forest Hills Cemetery. Due to the current health concerns, there will be no formal visitation. Memorials may be made to the Ladies of Charity, Chattanooga or the Cheyenne River Indian Outreach for Children, PO Box 969, Eaglebutte, SD 57625.

To share thoughts and memories, please visit: www.lanefh.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Lane Funeral Home, 601 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415.