Dr. Carroll Johnson

Dr. Carroll F. Johnson, of Dunlap, died, Friday, October 2, 2020.

He was a member of Ewtonville Baptist Church, a retired dentist, worked for the U.S. Department of Navy as a physicist engineer, and served in the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Birdie Louree “Boots” Narramore Johnson; parents, Gaither Henson and Ester Lewis Johnson; brothers, Radis, Willis, Buford, Bobbie and Ernest; sisters, Doris J. Clements and Alene J. Gray.

He is survived by his special nephew who he considers his son, Lee Capehart; brothers, Clyde, Roy, and Ray Johnson of Dunlap; sisters, Helen (Henry) Broom, Lois (Roy) Webb, and Alice (Lee) Greer of Dunlap. He also had several nieces and nephews; and special sister-in-law, Lois Capehart.

Donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, Alzheimer’s Association, or Hospice of

Chattanooga.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.