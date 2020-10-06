Daniel Mosley

Daniel Ovid Mosley, 88, of Spencer, passed from this life on September 28, 2020 at his home.

He was a member of the church of Christ and a faithful minister of the gospel of Christ for more than 50 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Korean War, a poultry farmer and coal miner. He loved gardening and spent many enjoyable hours cultivating shrubbery and enjoying his forest and trees. He will always be remembered by those who loved him for his faith in God, his love of family and the outdoors, his sense of humor and his humble and forgiving nature.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl L. Glisson; parents, James Claude and Carrie Corzine Mosley; three brothers, James Mosley Jr., David Mosley and Jackie Mosley; and a sister, Eunice L. Phelps.

He is survived by LaNona Faye Turner Mosley, his faithful wife of 61 years; two daughters, Royce Ann (Stephen) Wiggins of San Augustine, Texas and Deana Faye (Donald Ray) Hoover of Whitwell; one son, Joel Ray Mosley of Spencer; one granddaughter, Stephanie Pearl Glisson (Phi Do) of Louisville, Kentucky; two grandsons, Austin (Jessica) Wiggins of Vidor, Texas and Wesley Wiggins of Appleby, Texas; two great-grandsons, Ethan McVickers-Wiggins and James Wiggins; five sisters, Ruth King of Detroit, Michigan, Jeanie (Barney) Hollis of Dunlap, Sara Moore of Chattanooga, Claudia Hill of Antioch, Mary Phipps of Signal Mountain; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Saturday, October 3 at Collier Cemetery with Minister Lynn Potter and Devin Simmons officiating.

