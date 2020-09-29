Seretha Jo Cagle, 85, of Dunlap, Tennessee, passed away September 27, 2020 at her home in Daus, TN.

She was of the Church of God faith and was a loving mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Hammers; father, Melvin Cagle; mother, Mary Cagle; brother, Alvin Cagle; sons, Jo Ray Hammers and Benny Hammers; grandson, Jimmy R. Lofty.

She is survived by her son, Charles Hammers; daughters, Janie (David) Lofty, Betty (George) Lofty, and Shirley (James) Hammers Lockhart; sisters, Melva Jean Millwood, Connie (Venus) White, and Beverly (Danny) Edwards; grandchildren, Leroy Hammers, Franklin Hammers, Ellen Hammers Williams, Michelle Hammers Smith, Amanda Cheatham, Joshua Lofty, Jesse Hammers, Amy Hammers, and Samantha Lockhart; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.

Graveside services will be held at a later date at Rankin Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap.