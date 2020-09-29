Seretha Jo Cagle
Seretha Jo Cagle, 85, of Dunlap, Tennessee, passed away September 27, 2020 at her home in Daus, TN.
She was of the Church of God faith and was a loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Hammers; father, Melvin Cagle; mother, Mary Cagle; brother, Alvin Cagle; sons, Jo Ray Hammers and Benny Hammers; grandson, Jimmy R. Lofty.
She is survived by her son, Charles Hammers; daughters, Janie (David) Lofty, Betty (George) Lofty, and Shirley (James) Hammers Lockhart; sisters, Melva Jean Millwood, Connie (Venus) White, and Beverly (Danny) Edwards; grandchildren, Leroy Hammers, Franklin Hammers, Ellen Hammers Williams, Michelle Hammers Smith, Amanda Cheatham, Joshua Lofty, Jesse Hammers, Amy Hammers, and Samantha Lockhart; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at Rankin Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.
Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap.