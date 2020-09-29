Robert Lewis Raber, 59, of Dunlap, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Erlanger Medical Center.

He was a respected hard worker and loved his fellow co-workers at Seymour Tubing. He never met a stranger, and at the end of his life, he was able to bless many with the gift of organ donation.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Raber and Betty Jones Owens; and daughters, Melanie and Dana Marshall.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene Marshall Raber; children, Bob (LeAnne) Raber, James (Kayla Thorn) Marshall, Austin Martin, Ethan Kilgore and Laura Raber; brothers, Mike Owens and Larry “Red” Raber; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandson, along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, September 29 at Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.