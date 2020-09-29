Mildred Matilda Sims Barker, 88, of Dunlap, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at NHC Healthcare in Dunlap.

She was a member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church. Mildred had been very active in her church and community, serving as Sunday School secretary/treasurer, member of the choir and kitchen committee. Mildred also was a volunteer at Valley Fest and The Chamber of Commerce, and chairperson in the ABWA on several fund raising events.

She was a 1950 graduate of Soddy Daisy High School and was retired from the State of Tennessee.

Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Barker; parents, Joe and Lillian Hensley Sims; brothers, Marlin, Lamar, Samuel, and Gary Sims; sister, Agnes Sims.

Left to cherish her memory are brothers, Ed Sims, of Dunlap and Joe C. (Linda) Sims, of Soddy Daisy; sisters, Faye Tryon, Catherine Heard, Nancy (Charles) Vandergriff, all of Dunlap, and Patricia (Ray) Phillips, of Hixson; sisters-in-law, Brenda Sims of Hixson and Sara Sims, of Artesia, New Mexico; several nieces and nephews.

As the oldest girl in a family of 12 children, Mildred was like a second mother to all of her siblings. She was often, lovingly, referred to as “The Boss.” She will be greatly missed.

Sincere thanks from Mildred’s family to all of the staff at NHC Sequatchie; and special care-givers and friends, Shirley Farley and Rachel Sims, for the loving care given Mildred over the last few years.

No visitation at the funeral home. Graveside services were held on 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, at Chapel Hill Cemetery with Minister Jared Wood officiating. Mildred was buried beside her beloved husband, Earl. Pallbearers were family members.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap.