Anna Letha Thompson Lawson, 72, of Dunlap, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was of the Primitive Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilburn and Bernice Camp Thompson; husband, Harold Lawson; son, Steven Meeks; grandson, Patrick Bryant; brother, James Toby Thompson; and sister, Betty Magourik.

She is survived by her daughters, Patricia (David) Graham and Penny Bryant; brothers, Jesse Dwight Thompson and W.B. “Pee Wee” Thompson; grandchildren, Casey Graham, Cody Graham and Natasha Bryant; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Saturday, September 26 at Iron Hill Cemetery with Bro. Jeff Spry officiating.

