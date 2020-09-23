Adam Jones

Adam Alfred Jones, 42, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tamara Jones; and grandparents, Alfred Jones, and Freeman and Shirley Ledford.

He is survived by his wife, Jacqlyn Jones; son, Steven Jones; two step-children, TotsiAuna Nikole (Cody) Smith, and Blake Muir; two granddaughters, Meredith and Jaylynn Smith; parents, Mike and Doris Jones; three brothers, Ace (Kerry) Jones, Mike (Christy) Jones, and Jon (Melinda) Jones; grandmother, Anna K. Jones, all of Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

