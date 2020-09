Sequatchie County has a third COVID-19 fatality case, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. TDOH releases daily COVID-19 data for all 95 state counties. In Sequatchie County, data for Thursday, September 17, included three deaths, 211 confirmed and probable cases, 36 active cases, 4,555 negative tests, and 172 inactive or recovered cases. For more, see the September 24 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.