Sequatchie-Bledsoe rivalry game time changed

The annual Sequatchie-Bledsoe rivalry game was originally set to begin at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 25 at BCHS but that time has been changed to 6:30 p.m. This change was agreed on by both schools to allow the game to be broadcast as the Chattanooga Rivalry Game of the Week on the CW Chattanooga WFLI channel.

Sequatchie County High School will sell a maximum of 500 tickets. Those tickets can be purchased in the SCHS lobby ticket booth Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tickets are $7 each. No tickets will be sold at the gate. This is to help limit the attendance in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bledsoe County High School will sell a maximum of 1,000 tickets in advance of the game, Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the front office.

Tickets will be checked at the BCHS entrance gate and temperatures of all in attendance will be taken at the field gates. Masks are required by all. The school asks those that can to bring personal lawn chairs to sit in and social distance as much as possible.

The CW Chattanooga WFLI is channel 13 on Bledsoe Telephone Cooperative’s service.