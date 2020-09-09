Supplies collected for Louisiana hurricane relief

Communities in and around Lake Charles, Louisiana were among those hit hard by Hurricane Laura. Nate Johnson, a native of Dunlap, lives in Sulphur, Louisiana and his family here organized and collected supplies for those in need in his area.

Nate’s mother, Linda, posted on social media how she would be collecting items and money donations, with contributions coming in locally and from other locations.

For more see the September 10 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.