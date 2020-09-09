Ervin Olavene Powell, 90, of Whitwell, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was a member of New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Alta Vandergriff Powell; brothers, Louis and Roy Powell; sister, Annie Powell; granddaughter, Kelly Vandergriff; and sister-in-law, Juanita Powell.

She is survived by her children, Lois (David) Vandergriff, Charlotte (Kevin) Pickett, Terri (Roger) Dempsey, Fred (Carolyn) Powell and Dennis Powell; brother, Robert Powell; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; special niece and nephew Vernice and Dewayne Powell.

Graveside services were held Saturday, September 5 in Hudson Cemetery with Bro. Jimmy Byrd officiating.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.