New home for VFW Post 5772

The local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Post 5772, has a new location for its meetings and activities. About one month ago, the decision was made to relocate to Highway 28, the site of the former Landmark Pentecostal Church.

“We have been sharing space with the American Legion here in Dunlap for decades,” said Post Quartermaster Tom Egleston. “The minister from the church approached us and asked us if we’d be interested in the building before it was put up for commercial sale.”

