Five-day in-class schedule approved by Board

By an 8-1 vote, the Sequatchie County Board of Education approved switching to a five-day in-class schedule beginning on September 22. The plan replaces the A/B hybrid plan which included both virtual and in-class learning. Students in grades 5-12 will be required to wear a mask and a mask is recommended for younger students. The five-day virtual plan for students signed up is set to continue through the end of the semester, but Director of Schools Pete Swafford explained situations for students wanting to go back in class will be looked at on an individual basis. For more, see the September 17 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.