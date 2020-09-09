Clara B. Oakes, 80, of Dunlap, Tennessee died Monday, August 31, 2020 at her home in Dunlap.

Clara was a member of Cagle Community Church, enjoyed time with family, especially her grandchildren, along with gardening, thrift shopping, and going to the beach.

Preceding Clara in death were her husband, Lenard Oakes; sons, Tony and Ray Oakes; parents, Robert Lee and Estelle Holland Ferguson; brothers, Robert Joe, John Lee, Charles, and Wib Ferguson; sisters, Nellie Smith and Ann Bayless.

Survivors include her two daughters, Jane (Tim) Griswold and Jeanette Davis; daughter-in-law, Linda Oakes; grandchildren, Melissa Coates, Taylor Oakes, Trent (Martie) Oakes, Madison Oakes, Will Oakes, all of Chattanooga, Christi (Dr. Brandon) Long of Manchester, Beth Davis of Dunlap, Allen Davis of Dunlap, Lori (David) Bunch of Dunlap; great-grandchildren, Brianna (Noah) Stephens, Mackenzie and Emily Kate Coates of Chattanooga, Bentley Griswold of Dunlap, Cori Long of Manchester; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

A Celebration of Life was held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 4, in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Darrell Nance officiating. Burial was in Blankenship Cemetery. The funeral home asks the CDC social distancing guidelines to be followed.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com.

Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.