Tourism generates revenue

Money spent by visitors traveling to Dunlap and Sequatchie County resulted in $530,000 in local tax receipts, plus 30 jobs continuing or being created in 2019, according to the Tennessee Department of Tourism Development (TDOTD). Detailed breakdowns of spending and benefits of tourism in all 95 counties has been released by TDOTD.

“Up until the COVID-19 concerns, we were receiving record revenues from tourism,” said Sequatchie County Executive Keith Cartwright. “We are anticipating our visitors returning.”

Executive Cartwright explained many of those coming through the area are seeking a change from their urban lifestyle.

“They’re just looking for something different and we can offer it here,” he continued. “We have outdoor activities like hiking, biking, and kayaking.”

