Jerry Sarnello

Gerald “Jerry” Joseph Sarnello, 80, of Dunlap, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his residence. He was of the Catholic faith. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Theresa Legittino Sarnello; sister, Carmella Sarnello; brother, Johnny Sarnello; and first wife and mother of his children, Marge Sarnello.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jacquelene Sanders Sarnello; children, Susan Sarnello Kalpedis, James Sarnello and Nicole (Kelly) Sarnello Blanco; brothers, Joe “Guy” Sarnello and Alphonso Sarnello; grandchildren, Michelle Kalpedis, Dennis Kalpedis and Ashly Kegley; great-grandchild, Charles Kegley; and several nieces and nephews.

A private family visitation was held at the funeral home.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.