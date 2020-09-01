Dot Robertson Williamson, 93, of Dunlap, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Dimple Dot Hunt Robertson; husband, James Henry Williamson, Jr.; three brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by her children, Eleanor Diane Pollard, Dorothy Lynn Williamson (Bob McMahan) and James Henry Williamson III; sister, Frances Clearman; grandson, James Donald (Anna) Williamson; great-grandchildren, Lily Amber Williamson and James Robert Williamson, along with several nieces and nephews.

No funeral services were held. Burial will be in Spring Hill, Alabama at a later date.

