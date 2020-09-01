David Lee Larkin, 70, of Dunlap, passed away at his residence on Monday, August 24, 2020.

David was a proud Marine and a wounded Vietnam War Veteran. His hobbies were fishing, hunting, yard work, sports, and he loved playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis J. Hardgraves and Joann E. Mills; son, Brian Martin; daughter, Lisa Spurlock; grandson, Brandon Maynard; and several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Mamie Powell Larkin; children, Sandra Maynard McGowan, Raymond (Sherry) Lowe, Stacey Martin, and Kristen Larkin; several brothers and sisters; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Friday, August 28 at Condra Cemetery with Brother Greg Wright officiating.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.