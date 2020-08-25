Royce Griffin

Royce Gene Griffin, 81, of Dunlap, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at his home.

He loved God and his family. He was a member of Bellview Congregational Methodist Church and taught Sunday School most of his life. He was retired from the Electric Power Board, a member of the IBEW, and loved farming and horse riding.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Spiller and Audrey Griffin; brothers, Glenn, Perry “Dobby”, and Don Griffin; and sisters, Clovella Lee and Jo Henderson.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Griffin; two daughters, Deonna Griffin and April (Billy “Pudge”) Zimmerman, both of Dunlap; two sons, Earl (Carol) Eames of Dunlap, and Ned (Carron) Eames of Panama City, Florida; step-daughter, Melissa Reagan of Rainsville, Alabama; two step-sons, Dewayne McCullough of Jacksonville, Florida and Dale McCullough of Fort Payne, Alabama; grandchildren, Kevin, Jeremy, and Jason Eames, Alex Stewart and Zachary Zimmerman; step-grandchildren, Jason, Laura, Kate, and Nicholas McCullough; five great-grandchildren, Coy “Eames” Gaither, Ella, Noah, Erin and Rileigh Eames; two step-great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon Culpepper of New Hope; and several nieces and nephews.

Special thank you to Mr. Tim Weaver and Johnny Ferrell.

Graveside services were held Friday, August 21 at Collier Cemetery with Jimmy Griffin officiating. Nephews served as pallbearers.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.