WiFi hotspots set up by BTC Fiber to aid students in remote learning

As students learn in a hybrid format in Sequatchie County, BTC Fiber has set up WiFi hotspots around the county and in neighboring Bledsoe, Van Buren, and Rhea Counties to assist students who lack internet access at home.

BTC Fiber General Manager Charlie Boring said he has been working with Bledsoe County and Sequatchie County Schools for several weeks now trying to establish the hotspots in areas with the most need.

