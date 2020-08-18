Lynn Mansfield Allen, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away August 17, 2020 at home on his beloved Allen Family farm, just twelve days before his 83rd birthday.

Born August 29, 1937 to William Chester and Pauline Mansfield Allen. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, William (Bill) Luther Allen.

He was a member of New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Lynn graduated from Sequatchie County High School in 1955. He attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga for one year, before a lengthy illness sidelined his education. After his recovery, Lynn went to Oregon and worked for two years.

Upon his return home in 1959, he was drafted into the United States Army where he reached the rank of Sargent. After serving his country, he went to work for Cooke Manufacturing Company. He worked there for 37 years as a Sales Representative. He was the first sales representative for the company to sell $1M worth of furniture.

He and Catherine met in 1974 and married in 1986. In 1997, they moved from Ooletwah, Tennessee to the family farm in Dunlap. The farm was where he was happiest — taking care of his cattle and keeping his fence rows clean.

He is survived by wife, Catherine Boyd Allen; daughter, Sonia R. Durham; grandson, Matthison (Matt) G. McCulley; sister-in-law, Mava B. Allen; nephews, Mark B. Allen, William Randolph (Lolli) Allen; niece, Marisa Lynne Allen; great nephews and nieces, Carter (Allison) Allen, Cayla Allen, Katie Allen and Webb Allen; cousins, Pat Crow, Gerry Gennoe and several cousins in Cleveland, Tennessee; best friends, Dennis “Chuck” and Gelonda “GiGi” Morrison; and his wonderful church family.

A special thank you to the Hearth Hospice staff for taking such good care of him during his illness.

Due to the current pandemic, there will be no visitation. Graveside services will be held at Chapel Hill Cemetery on August 20, at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor James (Jimmy) Byrd conducting the service. The service is open to the public, however, please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Whitwell, TN; Hearth Hospice, Chattanooga, TN; or Wounded Warriors project, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap.