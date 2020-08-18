Hubner pleased with production, and quality of employee efforts

In March 2019, executives with Hubner Manufacturing Corporation joined with local and state leaders to announce a multi-million dollar investment in Dunlap. Eighteen months later, company officials are pleased with the results so far and look forward to further expansion in the large facility, formerly the home of Precision Aerodynamics.

“We looked at 13 different locations for our new site, over six states,” said CEO Ron Paquette, with Hubner North America. “There were lots of back-and-forth trips from our base in Charleston, South Carolina. But each time we came back to Dunlap, this place made more of an impression and it rose to first.”

For more see the August 20 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.