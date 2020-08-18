Donald Raulston

Donald L. Raulston, 80, of Whitwell, Tennessee passed away at a local health care facility on August 8, 2020. Donald was a longtime member of The South Whitwell Baptist Church.

The son of the late Sherman Raulston and Pauline Alder Raulston, Donald was also preceded in death by his brothers Paul and Byron Raulston; and his sister Carolyn Mangrum.

Donald leaves his wife of 60 years, Glenna Webb Raulston; daughter, Lynn Raulston Tate (Kent); son, Marty Raulston (Jennifer); son, Billy Raulston (Arlene); grandchildren, Charlotte Redwine, Jerrett Tate, Tory Raulston, Ciara Raulston, Tarran Raulston, Dillon Raulston, Charlee Cassiday, and Monica Kilgore; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Fonda Hall, brother; Gene Raulston; and several nieces and nephews to cherish his memory.

A graveside service was held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Jasper on Tuesday, August 11 with Brother Roy Terry and grandson Tory Raulston officiating.

