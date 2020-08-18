Debra Melton

Debra Jacelynne “Lynn” Melton passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 2:15 p.m.

Our loving moma, wife and sister, Debra Jacelynne “Lynn” Melton, left this earth to be with her Lord and other loved ones who went on before her. She was a blessing to us and will be truly missed by everyone. She worked many years in the health care profession. She loved taking care of everybody.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Parham; mother, Ann Miller; step-dad, Clifford Miller; sister, Robin Miller; and brother, Dwight Miller.

Those left to cherish her memories are her husband of 47 years, Danny Melton; son, Jason (Teresa) Melton of Whitwell; grandchildren, Blake Melton and Kia Harris of Whitwell; sisters, Lisa Parham of Dunlap and Sherry (Jerry) Martin of Goshen, Indiana; brother, Gary (Renee) Miller of Whitwell; sister-in-law, Deann Gordy of Elkhart, Indiana; brother and sister-in law, Tony (Teresa) Melton of Whitwell; sister-in-law, Pat Melton of Cowan; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends. “Everybody loved you, Moma.”

Graveside services were held Saturday, August 15 at Whitwell Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Corey Blevins and Rev. Jim Mulkey officiating.

Share photos and memories at www.whitwellmemorialfuneralhome.com.

