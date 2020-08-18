Allen Ray Oakes, age 60, of Dunlap, TN, passed away August 7, 2020 at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, TN.

Ray was born in Bledsoe County, he was the son of Lenard and Clara Oakes. He worked in the timber business most of his life with his father and brother as owner/operators of logging equipment and trucks. He also drove his trucks across country for a few years as an over the road owner/operator. For the last eight years he worked as a courier for Citizens Tri Co Bank.

When he was not working Ray loved to take care of his horses and ride. Ray was of the Christian Faith and attended Lee Station Baptist Church. Ray was a wonderful husband, son, brother and a friend to many. He will be truly missed. He was preceded in death by his father, Lenard Oakes; brother, Tony Oakes.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Linda Kaye Oakes; mother, Clara Ferguson Oakes; sisters, Jeanette Davis, and Jane Annette (Tim) Griswold; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside services will be held Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. CDT at Chapel Hill Cemetery with Bro. Bill Wolfe and Bro. Darrell Nance officiating.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap, TN. No visitation.