Human remains sent to state medical lab
Human remains found in Sequatchie County, near C.C. Road at the three-county border of Sequatchie, Grundy, and Marion off Highway 108, have been sent to the state medical lab in Nashville.
Sequatchie County Sheriff Coy Swanger said the remains were discovered Monday, August 10. Authorities collected evidence and worked at the scene until late Tuesday evening and the remains were sent to the medical lab the next day. On August 13, Sheriff Swanger said preliminary information should be received within approximately one week. Complete efforts to identify the remains and obtain other information may take longer, he added.
