Schools to continue with hybrid plan

A motion to return to a standard, five-day school week with a remaining all-virtual option failed during the Sequatchie County Board of Education meeting August 3. For the time being, the A/B virtual option will remain in place.

School board member Sam Hudson made the motion, which would have put the standard schedules back in place by August 17. An option would be for any parents not wanting children to go back all five days to sign up by August 6 for five-day virtual learning. The quick turnaround for virtual learning was due to the training underway, Hudson explained.

A requirement was for active COVID-19 cases to remain below one percent of the total county population, which would have meant approximately 150 or less according to the latest U.S. Census report. The active count has remained from 30-35 over the past two weeks.

