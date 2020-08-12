Robert “Bob” Blake of Dunlap, took his last breath at the age of 65 on July 30, 2020. While his final moments were at CHI Memorial Hospital, he was supported and surrounded by love.

Bob came into this world like a fury on May 16, 1955. His living mother said “he was a sweet loving child, always there for his sister, Jackie, and whoever needed him whether they wanted the help or not”.

He was greeted by his late father, John Blake, where we are sure the reunion is not lacking swearing, dirty jokes, and laughing. Robert enjoyed hunting and fishing but never landed that big buck he was looking for. The other true love he had was for the Michigan State Spartans football team and made sure his Southern friends knew it.

Although Robert was a “Damn Yankee” transplanted in Dunlap to pursue his career at Rockten/WestRock paper mill, he loved it down here and all his friends. Especially Jerry, who was truly a special person in his life.

In 1975, he married the love of his life, Kathy, and they just celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary this year. Together, Bob and Kathy had three children, Robert “B.J.” (Amy), Sara (Bruce), and Kathryn “Katie” (Jason). He was a wonderful, loving Papa to Brianna, Hunter, Jakob, Cody, Adanna, Adyson, Kennedy, Nolan, and bonus grandchildren, Skylar and Kaleb. Bob is leaving behind his loyal, furry companion, Chance, a dog that shared every meal with him, literally!

