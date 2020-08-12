Norman Dean Harris, Sr., 68, of Dunlap, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at Erlanger Medical Center. He was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Hazel McDaniel Harris; and brother, Leon Harris.

He is survived by his children, Norman Dean Harris, Jr., and Heather Harris; siblings, Olena (Johnny) Massengale, Barbara Chandler, Oma Lee (Eddie) Harris, Wanda (Arnold) McGowan, and Donnie Harris; grandchildren, Eli, Anna Marie, Basil and Tyler; great-granddaughter, Rosalee, along with several nieces and nephews.

No services were held at the funeral home.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.