Judy Ann Christian Jernigan, 66, of Chattanooga, left this earthly life to go to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

She was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her precious mama, Jeanette Johnson Christian. Judy was a 1972 graduate of Sequatchie County High School. If you knew Judy, then you loved her. She was fun-loving and enjoyed life. She was the best friend anyone could ever have! If you called Judy your friend, then you were blessed, for she truly loved you! She had a heart of gold. Those of us left behind have a huge hole in our heart. We will miss her, but we will see her again.

Judy leaves behind a loving husband, Norman Jernigan; her sweet daughter, Shonda (Aaron) Nix; three wonderful grandchildren, Lauren, Emalee and Jack Nix; her father, J.C. Christian, Sr.; and her brother, J.C. (Patty) Christian, Jr.

Graveside services were held Saturday, August 8 at Johnson-Lewis Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.