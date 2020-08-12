Frances Dean Minton of Dunlap passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Aaron Leon Minton; and parents, Ralph and Ova Lee Roberson.

She is survived by her daughter, Chanda (Raymond) Blevins, Dunlap; son, Wayland Minton, Signal Mountain; grandchildren, Kristy Minton, Aaron (Jessica) Blevins, and Owen Blevins; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, August 11 at Pope Cemetery with Bro. Brian Kearns officiating.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.