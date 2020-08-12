Dorothy “Dot” Bryant, 80, of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Way of The Cross Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Austin; son, Jack Austin; father, Samuel H. Pickett; mother, Myrtle Marie Pickett; brother, Melvin Pickett; and sister, Shirley Edna Pickett.

She is survived by her husband, Willie “Bill” Bryant; daughter, Marie Austin, Dunlap; grandchildren, Patrick (Sarah) Austin, Devon (Chris) Morgan, and Rhiannon Sims; six sisters, Mildred Andrews, Carolyn Austin, Sue Ross, Gail Coffman and Rita Lanaham, all of Whitwell, and Christine Landers, Chattanooga; two brothers, Carl and J.C. Pickett, both of Whitwell; and several nieces and nephews.

Gravesides services were held Sunday, August 9 at Pope Cemetery with Bro. Hershel Powell and Bro. Mike Shoemate officiating.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.