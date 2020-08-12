Daryl Ilene Williams

Daryl Ilene Davis Williams, 69, of Chattanooga, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at her residence.

She was a loving mother and always a lot of fun. She was a great friend to everyone she knew. She owned the Isle of Beauty in Red Bank for over 20 years. She was one of the principal owners of Keller Williams, where she was a real estate agent. She won several top real estate awards and served as a former president of the Premier Club. She worked on several real estate committees, as well. Daryl was a very giving person and did a lot of volunteer work for Room in the Inn, Salvation Army, and Kids on the Block, as well as many other associations. She was always involved as a key leader with the PTA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Timothy Morgan and Etta Bernice Davis.

She is survived by her daughter, Lindsay (Chad) Roden; sister, Lynn Wood; two grandchildren, Landon and Tyler Roden; and two brothers, Rondal (Kathy) Morgan and Johnny (Roxie) Morgan.

Graveside services were held Thursday, August 6 in Collier Cemetery with Jim Basham officiating. No visitation will be held at the funeral home.

