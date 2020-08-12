Daniel Mabry

Daniel Earl Mabry, 83, of Dunlap, passed away August 3, 2020 after a brave fight against a lingering illness. He was a member of the church of Christ in Dunlap.

He was born in Dunlap on July 28, 1937 to Hugh Brown Mabry and Beulah Mae Cordell Mabry. He was the youngest of five children and grew up on a farm on East Valley Road. He always had a love for animals and the outdoors. He was an avid gardener and always kept a pristine yard. He was a member of the Sequatchie County High School Class of 1955. He ran the family farm for years and was a truck driver by trade. He retired from Rock-Tenn Company in 2001 after many hours logged across America. He often said he wished he had carried a camera on all his trips.

He was a friend to everyone he met and always had the kindest heart of anyone you would ever meet. He was forever helping someone with anything they needed and was the kind of neighbor everyone should have. He always greeted everyone with either a smile, handshake, or hug.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Beulah Cordell Mabry; one sister, Katherine Gann; and two brothers, Bennett Mabry and Gill Mabry, Sr.

He is survived by his wonderful wife of almost 60 years, Wilma Cooley Mabry; four daughters, Dana (David Cole) Mabry of Signal Mountain, Karen (Joey) Hicks and Audrey Lynne Mabry Chapman, both of Dunlap, and Ann (Randy) Standefer of LaVergne, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Jacob Jones, Olivia, Laura, Amanda and Charlie Hicks, all of Dunlap; sister, JoAnne Davis of Dunlap; and a special brother and sister-in-law, John & Ann Cooley, also of Dunlap, along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at Chapel Hill Cemetery on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT with Freddie Clayton officiating. Pallbearers will be grandsons Jacob Jones and Charlie Hicks, nephews Wayne and Ben Gann, dear friends Charles Smith and Larry Ewton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Dunlap church of Christ, 15964 Rankin Ave, Dunlap, TN 37327

