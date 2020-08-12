Mrs. Bettie Williford, 87, of Dunlap, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her home.

She was a member of Flat Mountain Baptist Church, Order of Eastern Star, ABWA, and retired from Dupont. Bettie also owned Tiny Tots Day Care and September Home for the Aged.

She is survived by her husband, Willy Williford; two daughters, Deborah Ingle, Ringgold, Georgia, and Susan Williford, Dunlap; two sons, Mike (Melba) Stephens, Dunlap, and Jeffrey Dale Williford, Dunlap; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Saturday, August 8 at Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.