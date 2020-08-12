Austin new to School Board

Jessica Austin, the first write-in candidate in decades to win a Sequatchie County General Election, will be the newest member of the Sequatchie County Board of Education. Austin replaces Linda Tate, who did not seek re-election for the District 7 post.

The new board member was a qualified write-in, election staff explained. She came into the office and filled out all paperwork necessary to become an official candidate, even though she was not on the ballot.

Long time election assistant Carolyn Cates said Austin is the first write-in to win in a county race in decades. She recalled the late Margie Hixson winning a constable race, written in before write-ins had to be qualified. Hixson declined the position, Cates added.

