Nando Lovell

Nando Randall Lovell, 86, of Daus, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

He was a member of Community Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for over 40 years. His life showed the caring person he was. He was very faithful to the church. He was very special and loved by all of his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Betty June Layne Lovell; his parents; and all of his siblings.

He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Lovell; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Saturday, August 1 at Pickett Cemetery with Larry Underwood officiating.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.