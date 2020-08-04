James Wilson

James Brents Wilson, 68, of Dunlap, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Woodrow and Margaret Brents Wilson; sister, Millie Wilson Wallace; and brother, John Payne Wilson.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Laurie, Julie, John Avery, Phillip and Jeffrey.

No funeral services were held.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.