Daryl Ilene Davis Williams, age 69 of Chattanooga, Tennessee passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at her residence.

She was a loving mother and always a lot of fun. She was a great friend to everyone she knew. She owned the Isle of Beauty in Red Bank for over 20 years. She was one of the principle owners of Keller Williams where she was a real estate agent. She won several top real estate awards and served as a former president of the Premier Club. She worked on several real estate committees as well. Daryl was a very giving person and did a lot of volunteer work for Room In the Inn, Salvation Army, and Kids on the Block as well as many other associations. She was always involved as a key leader with the PTA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Timothy Morgan and Etta Bernice Davis.

She is survived by her daughter, Lindsay (Chad) Roden; sister, Lynn Wood; 2 grandchildren, Landon and Tyler Roden.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 6, at 2:00 p.m. EST in Collier Cemetery with Jim Basham officiating. No visitation will be held at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center.