Connie Tate Pate

Connie Lee Tate Pate, 70, of Dunlap, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Edward “Red” and Alyene Grigsby Tate; and brother, Thomas Edward Tate.

She is survived by daughter, Maegen (Dennis) Jackson of Queensbury, New York; sisters, Marie Higgins of Rock Island, Tennessee and Nancy Seals of Pikeville; two grandchildren, Johnathan Gravitt and Carter Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

