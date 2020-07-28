SCHS seniors take long awaited walk across stage to get their diplomas

It took place two months later than originally planned and some parts ran differently than usual, but Sequatchie County High School seniors had graduation ceremonies on July 24. Families viewed graduation from bleachers on each side of the high school football stadium.

Instead of receiving a diploma, each graduate walked across a small stage area in the middle of the field, paused while receiving applause, then moved on during the relatively short event.

For more see the July 30 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.