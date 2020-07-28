Schools finalize plans to open August 3

Not all parents agree with the plan, but Sequatchie County Schools will open on August 3 with COVID-19-related measures in place. Director of Schools Pete Swafford said the system will work with families on their specific concerns, including supplying computers for remote learning. A complete virtual learning plan is also available.

The Sequatchie County Board of Education approved a “hybrid” learning schedule during their July 21 meeting. Students will be in class at schools two days per week and the other three days, will have remote learning via Google Classroom.

