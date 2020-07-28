Johnny Lockhart

Johnny Owens Lockhart, 49, of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Christine King Lockhart; and brother, Raymond Lockhart, Jr.

He is survived by his father, Raymond Lockhart, Sr.; and siblings, Roger Lockhart, Crystal Lockhart Layne, and Joel Lockhart.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

