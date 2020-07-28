Eva Hudson Fletcher
Eva Hudson Fletcher, 52, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Stanley Hudson; grandparents, James and Lorena Hudson and Raymond and Eva McEntire
She is survived by her daughter, Christal Fletcher; mother, Ruth McEntire Hudson; husband, Robbie Fletcher
Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 30, at 4:00 p.m. EST in Hall Cemetery.
Arrangements by Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center.