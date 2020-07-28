Eva Hudson Fletcher, 52, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Stanley Hudson; grandparents, James and Lorena Hudson and Raymond and Eva McEntire

She is survived by her daughter, Christal Fletcher; mother, Ruth McEntire Hudson; husband, Robbie Fletcher

Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 30, at 4:00 p.m. EST in Hall Cemetery.

Arrangements by Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center.