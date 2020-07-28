David King

David Huston King, 71, of Dunlap, passed away July 22, 2020 at his home. He was a member of Hopewell Road Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willard King; sister, Connie Cunningham; son, Stacy McBee; and grandson, Darrin McBee.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda King; mother, Clata King, Spencer; sons, David Allen (Jennie) King, Spencer and Levon McBee, Dunlap; daughter, Miranda (Jake) Davenport, Spencer; grandchildren, Ethan, Adelyn, Lincoln, Molly, Charley, and Levi; brother, James “Jim” King, Spencer; sisters, Brenda (Bob) Holland, McMinnville, and Linda (Jim) Hixson, Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.