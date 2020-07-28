Barbara Jean Johnson, 75, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away, July 24, 2020 at Hospice of Chattanooga.

She was preceded in death by her father, Casper Johnson; brother, Joe Johnson.

She is survived by her two sons, David (Evalee) Cagle, and Tracy Cagle; six grandchildren, Chad, Katlyn, Garrett, Zack, Alex, and Landon Cagle; three great-grandchildren, River, Reagan, and Elijah; mother, Betty Johnson; sister, Pam (Gary) Narramore.

No services or visitation.

