Troy Keener

Troy Lee Keener, 60, of Signal Mountain, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas W. Keener, Sr.; and two brothers, Teddy Ervin and Timothy Paul Keener.

He is survived by his two daughters, Nakee Pichot and Nakisha Bundy, both of Melbourne, Florida; grandchildren, Jason, LeAnn, Matthew, Walter, Heidi and Jonathon; mother, Juanita Brock, Tracy City; two brothers, Thomas Wiley (Rosemary) Keener, Jr., Signal Mountain, and Terry David Keener, Tracy City; nephew, Eric (Sheila) Keener; and great-nephews, Josh, Nicholas and Brandon.

Graveside services were held Saturday, July 18 at Hall Cemetery with Rev. Charlie Keener officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.