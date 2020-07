With participation dwindling, the City of Dunlap voted unanimously to end its recycling service during a brief July 16 regular meeting.

“Out of approximately 2,100 sanitation customers, we were down to about 147 still part of recycling,” explained Mayor Dwain Land. “Our minimum required had to be 250 and the City has been paying the difference to make up for this.”

